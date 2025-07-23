NBA Fans React to Spurs Signing Four-Year Veteran, Ex-Warriors Guard
The NBA free agency market this offseason has been considered one of the weakest groups of players in recent memory, but teams are still finding gems in the rough. On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs reportedly agreed to a deal to sign four-year NBA veteran Lindy Waters III to a one-year contract.
Via Shams Charania: "Free agent guard Lindy Waters III has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Shy Saee and Winston Nelson of Klutch Sports tell ESPN. Waters has shot 37% from 3 in his first four NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Detroit."
While Waters III is not the homerun signing that many Spurs fans, or NBA fans looking for some action, were hoping for, he is a necessary addition for San Antonio's depth.
The 27-year-old guard spent the first three years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before making his way to the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons. Through his four-year career, Waters III has averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 13.2 minutes per game, while shooting 36.6% from three-point range.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to the Spurs signing Waters III.
"Is this a low-risk bet for depth or are the Spurs seeing something bigger in him?" one fan questioned.
"Lindy’s gonna surprise some folks with the Spurs. He’s got that 3-point knack, and the Spurs need shooters. Could be a sneaky good pickup!" another fan replied.
"Smart pickup by the Spurs solid shooter with experience across multiple systems," a fan said.