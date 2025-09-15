NBA Fans React to Spurs Signing Free Agent Center
The San Antonio Spurs have added some quality center depth this offseason with the acquisition of Luke Kornet, who played a critical role for the Boston Celtics over the past few seasons.
Victor Wembanyama is looking to have an MVP-caliber season for the first time in his career, and with the Spurs now looking to be in playoff contention with their best roster since he was drafted, adding veteran depth is always a help.
The Spurs Sign Bismack Biyombo
There are a few players on each team that ignite a spark into the fanbase, have fans rooting for them throughout their tenure and career, and become "fan-favorites" in their time with the corresponding teams.
Bismack Biyombo absolutely fits that category of player.
The Spurs re-signed the veteran center on a one-year deal following his previous stint with the team at the end of the 2024-2025 season.
Biyombo, who played 28 games for the Spurs in place of the injured Victor Wembanyama, averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game, while shooting 58.8 percent from the field.
Will Biyombo be playing high minutes for the Spurs in 2025? Although it's unlikely, having a third center to give the Spurs added frontcourt depth could be crucial, and it seems that fans seem happy about the reunion.
Fans React to Biyombo's Return
Fans poured in their reactions to the late offseason signing on social media, with some mixed feelings from other fanbases besides the Spurs as well.
"BIZZY’S BACK," one fan commented.
Another fan replied with an interesting stat that describes Biyombo's longevity, "one of only 8 players still active in the NBA from that 2011 draft class."
Some were even entertaining the humor behind the signing saying, "Bizzy sticking around like a hair in a biscuit man."
Will the signing be more of a way for the locker room to have better chemistry?
One fan thinks so: "vibes guy. great signing."
A Knicks fan even chimed in to give their thoughts on the return: "Knicks could have took him tbh. Fits our Grit personality."
Biyombo's Role With the Spurs
It is clear that the return of Biyombo is not earth-shaking, but he can add depth and a veteran presence to the Spurs' frontcourt. As a reliable third-string center, he can step in and provide quality minutes in case of foul trouble or injury.
'Was serviceable last season, but should have went with a more developmental big for deep bench role," one fan exclaimed.
"How many Centers this team have? Kornet, Potter, Bismack, Wemby plus Sochan or Olynyk could play center if need be. We all know Wemby plays wherever but a lot of centers like the pistons years ago," another said about his role.
"Hell yeah dude was just right for his role last year now as the 3rd string he’s in the best possible position," one fan said happily.
Another commented about his time with the Raptors, saying, "Bizzy B has carved out a long and successful career. Never forget his Raptors 2016 run."
"Keep getting them checks man," one fan commented.
It looks like Biyombo will be getting another year's worth of checks indeed, this time in a mentor role.
Related Articles
Spurs Take Chance On Six-Foot Guard After Season-Ending Injury
NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert Praises Victor Wembanyama's 'Freedom' on Court
San Antonio Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Announces New Off-Court Venture