NBA Fans React to Stephon Castle Injury News Before Spurs-Pistons

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has a new injury

Mar 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) goes up to make a basket against Toronto Raptors center Colin Castleton (11) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have had a very rough second half of the season when it comes to injuries.

What started as once promising season to enter the playoffs, has resulted in both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox suffering season-ending injuries. With that in mind, it's only natural that Spurs fans become sensitive to injury news this season.

Unfortunately, they may have a new injury to worry about. San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Stephon Castle has been listed as questionable with a right knee hyperextension against the Detroit Pistons.

"and so it begins......," said one very paranoid Spurs fan comparing Castle's injury to Kawhi Leonard's.

"He’s playing don’t worry," said a far less concerned Spurs fan.

Stephon Castle has been incredibly available for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He's only missed one game out of 70, playing in 69 total games. Through those 69 games, he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 43/29/73 shooting from the field.

In the month of March alone, Castle has averaged 20.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 48/32/71 shooting from the field.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle
Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

While Spurs fans may be concerned when it comes to injuries, Castle's availability throughout the season should calm their fears. It's clear that Castle is going to be a big-time player in the future and that the team has a potential big three on their hands.

The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.

