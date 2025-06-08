NBA Fans React to Surprising Victor Wembanyama Appearance
The San Antonio Spurs have had a great track record in terms of developing big men. It all started with David Robinson, as the first-overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, went on to become a perennial MVP candidate and one of the top bigs of the early 1990s. Fast forward, the Spurs landed Tim Duncan in 1997, who somehow surpassed Robinson.
Now, the Spurs will hope that 2023 first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama can follow the same trajectory, as the French star failed to hit the 65-game threshold to become the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in league history. As he prepares for his third season, which will have high expectations, Wembanyama is enjoying his offseason to say the least.
Pictured at the Shaolin Temple in China, known as the birthplace of Zen Buddhism and Shaolin Kung Fu, Wembanyama was pictured with a shaved head in a photo that has gone viral on social media. Seeing this post, fans have gone online to share their reactions to this drastic change.
"bro is already doing side quests," one user said.
"League in trouble," another one added.
"Wemby gonna block way more shots next season using his newly acquired airbender skillset 💀," a user shared.
"Finding a deeper understanding of life … This man is gonna go crazy this season," a user replied.
"Yeah Wemby is coming back absolutely dialed in for next season," a user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are thinking that Wembanyama's spiritual journey will lead to an improved third campaign for the young superstar. With Mitch Johnson now stepping in as the new head coach and the second-overall pick on the way, a playoff berth should be the expectation in San Antonio next season.
