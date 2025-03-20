Inside The Spurs

NBA Fans React to Tyrese Maxey Injury News Before 76ers-Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Tyrese Maxey's status against the San Antonio Spurs

Logan Struck

Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to his three pointer in the closing moments of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, ranging from major injuries to pure disappointment. Superstar center Joel Embiid's season ended after just 19 games, standout rookie Jared McCain's after just 23, and nine-time All-Star Paul George's after 41.

The 76ers are now heading into a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, and their injury luck has not been much better. Stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are both done for the season, making for a matchup between two severely shorthanded teams on Friday.

On top of all of their other injuries, the 76ers have also ruled out All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey due to a lower back sprain and finger sprain.

Maxey is having an incredible season, but it has been overshadowed by Philadelphia's struggles. The 24-year-old is averaging 26.3 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, but the 76ers' injury plague has infected him as well.

Maxey has already missed the last nine games due to injury, and the 76ers are just 2-7 in that span. and many people are ready for this 2024-25 season to be over with. Some fans took to social media to react to Maxey's injury status for Friday's game.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0)
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Just sit him out for the rest of the season. Our season is over," one fan commented.

"Just sit him the seasons over," another fan agreed.

"Tank," a fan replied.

At this point of the season, both teams are comfortably losing games to gain position in the 2025 draft lottery, making Friday's matchup oddly interesting.

Logan Struck
