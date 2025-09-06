NBA Fans React to Unfortunate Dylan Harper Injury News
While the San Antonio Spurs haven't made a ton of noise for the past few seasons, many have high expectations for them as they head into the 2025-26 NBA season. The reason for this is the team's promising young core, including Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Stephon Castle, and now, Dylan Harper.
Unfortunately for fans excited to see Harper in action, they may have to wait a little bit longer.
It was announced by both Shams Charania of ESPN and the San Antonio Spurs that Dylan Harper underwent surgery on Friday to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb. Charania also added that Harper is hoping to be ready for the regular season opener on October 22.
How NBA Fans Reacted to the News
Dylan Harper was the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and many were excited to see what he was capable of on the court. Needless to say, many were disappointed.
Via @KevinOConnor: "Turn off injuries the season hasn’t even started yet smh"
Via @TooMightySZN: "Season hasn’t even started and we’re already dealing with this stuff 💔"
While some fans were hoping for Harper to potentially play in preseason, that doesn't seem to be the case. However, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be available for training camp.
Via @Josh810: "San Antonio Express-News: According to a source familiar with the rehab plan, Harper is unlikely to play during the preseason. The team has not ruled out the possibility Harper might be cleared in time for the Oct. 22 regular-season opener at Dallas, if not soon after."
Some fans believe that due to the injury, Harper will no longer be starting at the beginning of the season.
Via: @ClanTheSpursFan: "I may have to go back on my day 1 starter comments 😭"
Via @__Kevo35: "Well this just confirms that he is definitely coming off the bench"
Other Spurs fans were furious that the news dropped from Shams Charania, instead of their own local San Antonio reporters.
Via @SirRobertBufort: "Remember when he was pulled from Summer League and everyone was trying their hardest to cope? Saying no reason to be concerned? Now surgery out of nowhere. And to boot, it gets reported by Shams instead of our useless local media hacks. SMH fantastic."
Other fans had a much more comical approach, insinuating that Harper should have been drafted by the 76ers since he already suffered an injury before his debut.
Via @8Fourteen: "he was meant to be a sixer."
Via @Harrison_Grimm: "Damn, he really was meant to be a Sixer."
Some Spurs fans were likening the situation to when De'Aaron Fox had surgery on his finger and missed months of time, giving them an even more pessimistic view of the situation.
Via @mikey9403: "DAaron Fox had surgery on his finger in March and is still rehabbing. The season starts in what 6, 7 weeks? Yeah, he is gonna miss several months to start the season. We can't have anything nice. #PorVida"
Surprisingly, there were some Spurs fans who figured out a way to remain optimistic about the situation, despite how unfortunate it is.
Via @MTS_9639: "Good, bench him until he’s fully recovered. No need to rush him and waste his potential. Spurs need him healthy for when the times comes, we have fox and castle who can cover for him and not need to rush him. Let Harper take all the time he’s needs to get right."
Via @ShaxNBA: "Held my breath until you said "thumb""
Final Thoughts
Harper's injury was one that nobody saw coming. As unfortunate as it is, if the rookie can be back by the start of the NBA season, then it's really nothing to be overly concerned with. Even Michael Jordan had an injury to start his career, only to become arguably one of the most durable players of all time.