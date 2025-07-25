NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama, Kylian Mbappé's Latest Post
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's French brand just got a little bigger.
After signing a deal to become a Louis Vuitton ambassador upon entering the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs star inked a brand deal with Nike that included exclusive colorways of the Nike GT Hustle 3 and a custom logo.
Wembanyama joined Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé on the Nike train; the duo is now a trio. French swimmer Léon Marchand recently signed a brand deal with the Portland-based company, and all three athletes were quick to share the news.
"This is not an announcement," Marchand's Instagram post read in French. "It is a promise. Proud to come together, with the same goal: continue to write the next chapter of sport history. And trust us, it’s only the beginning."
NBA fans certainly enjoyed the spectacle.
"They carrying France," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"They all look great," another added, "and are doing well in their careers."
"This guy is really tall, though," another concluded.
As Wembanyama looks to lead the Spurs to their first playoff berth since 2019, his personal brand's growth will correlate with his on-court success. The same goes for Mbappé, though his reputation already precedes his accolades.
Marchand's does too, in his own right.
"Léon’s partnership with Nike also begins at a defining moment," Nike wrote in its announcement of Marchand's brand deal. "Together with fellow countrymen and Nike athletes Kylian Mbappé and Victor Wembanyama, two of the most influential competitors of their time, Léon embodies a new generation of French athletes who transcend sport."
Related Articles
Mailbag: Who's in Starting Lineup? Wembanyama, Offseason, More
Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up'