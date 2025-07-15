NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James’ Latest Appearance
LAS VEGAS — One minute after watching Riley Minix hit the game-winning field goal to secure the San Antonio Spurs’ 3-0 start at NBA 2K26 Summer League in a win over the Utah Jazz, Victor Wembanyama was gone.
The 21-year-old star made several appearances to watch the Summer Spurs throughout the first weekend in Las Vegas. Monday evening was no exception; he was joined by San Antonio’s newest acquisition, Kelly Olynyk. As Wembanyama left the court, he celebrated briefly with the team before heading out through the tunnel. His final interaction came with LeBron James.
The pair dapped each other up before Wembanyama left for the team bus. Even their 10-second interaction made waves on social media.
“Wemby makes everyone look like ants,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“Make the call, Brian Wright” another fan hypothesized.
"Seeing someone who makes Bron look small is a rare sight," another user added.
San Antonio topped Utah — playing without Ace Bailey — 93-91 to keep its perfect record alive. David Jones-Garcia led San Antonio with 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Dylan Harper followed with 16 points while Harrison Ingram finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.
Next up for the Summer Spurs is a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
