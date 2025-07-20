NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Interesting Announcement
Victor Wembanyama has become not just a Spurs fan favorite but a league-wide fan favorite. As his popularity has grown since before he entered the league, fans flock to his events, appearances, and games on the court.
The Spurs played in the Paris Games in January 2025, where the team's superstar received a warm welcome from the French crowd in his home country. However, it’s not just about his fame; Wembanyama also designed and donated a basketball court for the children of Le Chesnay, a park where he used to play as a child.
Now, Wembanyama announced a chess tournament called "Hoop Gambit Premiere Edition" in Le Chesnay. The event is a partnership with his local chess club, his athletic wear partner, Nike, and Chess.com.
Wembanyama is no stranger to the game of chess, as he took time out of the season to hang out with fans in New York while the Spurs traveled there to play, and took up a few games of chess in the cold weather.
Fans reacted to Wembanyama's "Hoop Gambit" tournament on social media, expressing excitement and eagerness for him to return to an NBA floor.
"Need you back and fully healthy this season Wemby! Lock in that Defensive Player of the Year award," one fan replied.
Some even commented on his appearance, saying, "His shoulders got stronger and broader it’s over for the league."
Another fan said, "This is so cool! Wemby is an amazing, unique person. So great he a spur!!"
Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and an incredible 3.8 blocks per game in 46 games played in the 2024-2025 season. With the Spurs' offseason additions and solid, young core, San Antonio is looking to return to the playoffs.
Related Articles
San Antonio Spurs Standout Drawing Interest From International Team: Report
Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Las Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up' to Play
Former Spurs Guard Waived Amid Lakers' Marcus Smart Acquisition