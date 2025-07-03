NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama’s Recent Viral Moment
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the offseason for many fans, but it's been due to his activities off the court. The 7-foot-4 center, who missed the second half of this past season, is enjoying his summer abroad.
Wembanyama most recently went viral for a clip of him playing soccer in Japan. The French native appears to try a bicycle kick in a soccer match, but misses and falls on his backside.
Wembanyama has already experienced injury issues, missing the last few months of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He's expected to return fully healthy alongside De'Aaron Fox and the Spurs next season. However, fans couldn't help but react in a cautious way to his soccer fail.
"Wemby chill," one fan replied.
"@wemby take it easy buddy," another said.
Some fans also took the clip in jest, making light of his fail and focusing less on the injury risk.
"You may not like it, but this is peak human athletic performance," one fan replied.
The 21-year-old has been getting the full Asia experience, as he was spotted in China at the Shaolin Temple earlier in the summer. Wembanyama was training with Buddhist monks on a retreat, practicing ancient traditions among the people.
The young superstar averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks across 46 games before his injury. Wembanyama has high hopes as San Antonio looks forward to its first full season with him and Fox on the roster.
Related Articles
'Within Arm's Reach': Carter Bryant Finding Way Early with Summer Spurs
Spurs Make Major Injury Announcement On Top Draft Pick