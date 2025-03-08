NBA Fans React to Zach LaVine's Performance After Spurs-Kings
The starters did all the work.
The night of De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento homecoming, the San Antonio Spurs dropped a must-win game in quasi-blowout fashion, 127-109. For the Kings, all the scoring came from the first five.
Zach LaVine led the way with 36 points while DeMar DeRozan followed suit with 22. No bench player for the Kings scored more than 10 points, and it ended up being more than enough to down the Spurs without Victor Wembanyama, whose season was cut short due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder.
LaVine's performance, in particular, caught the attention of the NBA world at large.
"He’s always been good," one fan wrote on X. "Y'all just weren’t paying attention."
"Saw this coming," another fan wrote, "His (numbers) with the Bulls this season before (he was) traded w(ere) insane! Great trade."
With the loss, the Spurs fall to 26-35 on the season and drop their sixth contest in eight tries. San Antonio now sits half a game behind the No. 12 seed and 4 1/2 games behind the No. 10 seed, which would grant them a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
Their next chance comes Sunday night against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Tipoff from Target Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.
