NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Statement on First All-Star Game

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama brought a unique outlook to his first NBA All-Star appearance

Matt Guzman

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in the game against Kenny’s Young Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Victor Wembanyama was never in San Francisco to make friends.

During his first NBA All-Star appearance, the San Antonio Spurs star put forth as much effort as his body permitted. He made that intention clear prior to suiting up.

The same could not be said for his teammates. Perhaps that's why Wembanyama was frustrated when "Chuck's Global Stars" lost the championship game by giving up a blow-by. Then again, no part of the general effort was surprising for anyone beyond the first-timer.

Still, he pushed his agenda.

"My biggest takeaway is that it's possible to give a 100 percent on that court," Wembanyama said, "to play hard, to play your a** off."

Across his two games, Wembanyama tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. Chuck's Global Stars fell early to Shaq's OGs in the final game, but when the 21-year-old checked in off the bench, his goal was to even the score.

He nearly did. And fans certainly noticed.

"One of the few who actually played hard," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"If anyone (is) going to save the ASG, it’s gonna be him," someone else wrote.

"Love this kid!!" another added. "He gets it."

Now that the festivities are over, the yearly process of determining potential fixes to the format are likely to swirl once again. Don't expect any major changes next season, but — barring any major injuries — when Wembanyama returns, he'll likely adopt the same mindset.

If anyone else does, he might see that as a win.

Published
