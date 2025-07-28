Inside The Spurs

NBA Legend Chris Paul Sends Heartfelt Message to San Antonio Spurs

Former San Antonio Spur Chris Paul hosted his first press conference since signing with the LA Clippers for his 21st season

Matt Guzman

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Chris Paul's stint with the San Antonio Spurs, when all said and done, was short-lived. It wasn't any less impactful for the 40-year-old.

"Without this last year in San Antonio," Paul began, facing a media gallery for the first time since signing with the LA Clippers, "If that doesn't happen, I wouldn't have this opportunity to come back and play this year."

With the Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field. He played all 82 games — one of three Spurs to do so — and found a balance between contributing on the floor and mentoring off it, especially for Victor Wembanyama.

"It's just incredible how he doesn't just do things halfway," Wembanyama said of teaming with Paul. "He's actually trying to win, trying to find solutions. I think it's a really unique thing — a trait you find in all these players ... that stick around for years and years."

For better and for worse, Paul brought to San Antonio a philosophy that's earned him the league's second-most assists of all-time. He helped the Spurs accelerate their rebuild; they helped him prove his worth to the Clippers.

Gratitude underscored all of it.

"San Antonio has been nothing short of amazing," Paul said in December. "The fans have been amazing, the staff, the team. You hear all of these stories about San Antonio, the Spurs, and how they're a first-class organization. To get an opportunity to experience and witness it, just gratitude."

Paul hasn't officially ruled out an NBA return following Year 21, but it's likely to depend on the state of the Clippers, who acquired several big names over the offseason. Until then, the point guard plans to "keep stacking days."

Spurs guard Chris Pau
Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The only thing that's changed? He's now a quadragenarian.

"It's going to be cool," Paul said of playing at 40. "Like I said, it's a lot of gratitude to still get a chance to play at this age ... just have to show up every single day. That's what I plan on bringing to this team."

