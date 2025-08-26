NBA Legend Gets Honest on Victor Wembanyama Comparison
There's no denying that Victor Wembanyama is a never-before-seen talent in the NBA. At 7-foot-3, Wembanyama possesses the skills of a traditional seven-footer, but also plays like a guard when the ball is in his hands. The San Antonio Spurs have a rich history of big men with David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and all signs point towards Wembanyama following in their footsteps.
However, NBA legend Ralph Sampson seems to disagree with the take that the league has never seen a talent like Wembanyama before. Recently, speaking with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Sampson shared his thoughts on the comparisons the Spurs star has drawn to him since he was a draft prospect.
“They say I'm Wemby, the first, he's Wemby, the second. But I'm Ralph the first, he's Ralph the second. I could post-up, I could dribble, and I could shoot outside," Sampson told Azarly. "We didn't shoot many 3s when I played, but I'm sure my mindset would've been really tough to play and would've been at an elite level of the game.”
Who Was Ralph Sampson?
Today's NBA fans might not know who Sampson was, which isn't surprising given how short his career was. However, he was on the NBA's radar ever since his college days at Virginia, winning three National Player of the Year awards. The only other player to do so was Bill Walton at UCLA, putting Sampson in elite company.
He'd go on to be the first-overall pick in 1983 to the Houston Rockets, winning Rookie of the Year and being an All-Star in his first four seasons. However, injuries would derail his career, as he never got to fulfill his potential.
Can Victor Wembanyama Avoid The Same Fate?
Of course, preventing every injury won't be possible, but it's been documented that Wembanyama does what he can to take care of his body and control the controllable. Wembanyama's second season was cut short due to a blood clot, but it appears as though that issue has since passed and shouldn't affect him anymore to this point.
The major concern around Wembanyama will always be about his frame at his size, making him susceptible to injuries. Fortunately, the Spurs shouldn't have to rely solely on him for presence in the paint this season after adding both Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.
If Wembanyama stays healthy, the sky truly is the limit for what he can become as a player in the NBA.
