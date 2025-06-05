NBA Legend Reacts to Exciting Michael Jordan News
SAN ANTONIO — Dominique Wilkins was shocked at the news of Michael Jordan taking a role with NBC as it prepares to launch its 2025-26 NBA coverage. He also understood.
"I know this," Wilkins began, speaking with E-Sports Insider. "If Jordan is doing this, it’s got to be a huge payday. Huge. I’ve seen some of the rumors (on pay) and it’s like: ‘I get it.’"
Jordan will be a special contributor as the league moves from TNT to NBC, Peacock and Amazon Prime for the next 11 years, though his exact role, contract length and payment is unknown.
Wilkins is all for it, however.
“I love it," he said. "We’re going to see another aspect of basketball from the greatest to ever do it. How would you combat that? Like, how would you question his outlook on the game? It’s going to be interesting. (Fans) are going to hear it from a guy who has done it on a level that only a few get a chance to achieve.”
If it were up to Wilkins, Jordan would also be the undisputed Greatest of All Time. And perhaps NBC stands to gain from putting him on air.
"If I’m going with the best player to ever play ... I’m going with Michael," Wilkins said. "That’s no disrespect to anybody, but I’m looking at what he accomplished in a short period of time.”