NBA Legend Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton Buzzer-Beater in Pacers-Knicks Game 1
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals as a rematch from their memorable battle in the same spot 25 years ago, and Game 1 has exceeded the hype.
The Pacers got a huge fourth quarter performance from Aaron Nesmith, who dropped 20 points on 6-7 shooting from three-point range in just eight minutes. However, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was ultimately Indiana's savior.
Trailing by two points with just seconds remaining, Haliburton took matters into his own hands, pulling off one of the wildest playoff buzzer-beaters in recent memory.
Haliburton shot a fadeaway shot with his toe on the three-point line, and got a Kawhi Leonard-esque bounce off the rim to get it to go and force overtime in Madison Square Garden.
Haliburton's wild shot sent the NBA world into a frenzy, and even San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili went to social media to react to the highlight play.
Via Manu Ginobili: "Are you kidding me?? 🔥🔥 Unbelievable! So much fun!"
Haliburton is certainly using this playoff run to cement himself among the NBA's best, especially if he can take down the highly esteemed Knicks and lead Indiana to their first Finals appearance since they beat the Knicks in the Conference Finals in 2000.
Especially since the Pacers were able to pull out the win in overtime, this Haliburton game-tying buzzer-beater will certainly go down as an all-time clutch playoff shot.
Haliburton and the Pacers will have the opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Knicks in Game 2 on Friday.