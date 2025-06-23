NBA Legend Sends Heartfelt Message to Thunder, Tyrese Haliburton After Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder joined NBA history on Sunday night, beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Finals to win their first championship since moving from Seattle. The Thunder finished their 2024-25 campaign with 84 wins, tying the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls for the third most in a single season.
The Thunder dominated opponents all season, but the Pacers certainly gave them a run for their money in the Finals. Many people expected the Thunder to easily handle the Pacers, as Indiana forcing a Game 7 and coming just one win away from a championship is an impressive feat.
Of course, the Pacers' Game 7 attempt was cut short by an early scare from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles injury just seven minutes into Sunday's game. In those seven minutes, Haliburton took the game over, dropping nine points on 3-4 shooting from deep, but that injury came at the absolute worst time for a desperate Pacers team.
San Antonio Spurs legend and Hall of Fame guard Manu Ginobili took to social media after Game 7 to congratulate the Thunder and send a message to Tyrese Haliburton.
Via Manu Ginobili: "Congrats OKC on an amazing season! Well deserved NBA Champ!! 👏👏 Massive respect to the Pacers for being the ultimate example of resilience and courage.
Lastly, I wish all the best to Haliburton on his recovery. Very sad to see him going down like that."
Of course, Haliburton's injury was as unfortunate as it gets, but the Thunder still deserved a championship, and Ginobili did a great job of recognizing both sides.