NBA Legend Sends Heartfelt Message to Victor Wembanyama
AUSTIN, Texas — Two games into life sans Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs are beginning to settle into their new normal.
Learning that the 21-year-old would miss the back half of his second NBA season wasn't easy news for any of his teammates, but as Chris Paul explained, they still have a job to do.
"That's a time for us to get everything off our mind, actually," he said.
In wake of Wembanyama's absence, several league stars began sending their condolences to the rising star as well as on-air personalities — Charles Barkley included.
"Number one, (I) just wish him good health," Barkley said. 'That's gotta be scary when you get that news ... I just wish him nothing but the best."
Before his injury, Wembanyama was averaging just over 24 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 48 percent shooting from the field.
After a stellar rookie season, the Frenchman was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year as well as a spot on one of the All-NBA squads. The Spurs were seemingly in the mix for a Play-In spot. Now, much of that is in the air.
But Wembanyama's health remains A1.
"This is just a bad thing for the Spurs," Barkley said. "For the NBA. When he played over in Paris, man, it was crazy those two games. Good luck to him and his family."
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived