NBA Players And Fans React Victor Wembanyama's Wild Offseason
The NBA season is fast approaching. Fans are excited to see their favorite players back in action. For the athletes themselves, some may be enjoying their offseason more than others.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs center, has been traveling around the globe this summer and posting his interesting adventures while gathering reactions from teammates and other NBA players.
Wemby's Summer Shenanigans
In a post on Instagram, Wembanyama himself posted a collage of photos of his adventures, beginning with a Louis Vuitton-branded hospital gown, which really kind of sets the tone for the interesting scenes he shows in the post.
His teammates and other players were quick to notice. Fellow Spur Jeremy Sochan said "Cool," with a dancing emoji.
Carter Bryant, also on the Spurs, commented, "Mr Sidequest."
"Overly!" Spurs guard Devin Vassell shared.
"🤞🏽🤞🏽," San Antonio forward Julian Champagnie said.
However, Spurs players weren't the only ones sharing reactions to Wembanyama's post.
"Karate man bleed on the inside…," ex-Golden State Warriors champion Andre Iguodala commented.
"Starboy!" French soccer player Hugo Etikete commented.
"Hakeem and Harry Potter in one post is INSANE," Slam commented.
As you scroll through the photos, it's clear Wemby was busy these last few months. From meeting up with Snoop Dogg and Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), to training with Shaolin Monks after shaving his head.
Speaking of Shaved Heads
The most notable thing that Wembanyama did this offseason was travel to China, shave his head, and get a session in at the Shaolin Temple. What he learned there, no one will know -- but for him it could very well translate into an MVP level season this year.
While it was an interesting moment for sure, as fans reacted in the comments, one would hope that this rejuvenates the All-Star and gives him a boost to start the NBA season.
One fan said, "Wemby is going to block way more shots next season using his newly acquired Airbender skillset." The fan clearly referencing the popular animated show, Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Another one responded, "The Big Fundamental's fingerprints are all over this." Long-time San Antonio Spurs fans know The Big Fundamental as Hall of Fame Spurs center Tim Duncan, who helped the franchise win all five of its championships.
"he’s gonna ruin the league this season just watch," one user replied to his latest Instagram post. After going through the monk training, fans will be hoping it locks him in to make a third-year leap.
Sometimes it's good for a player to have an offseason like this, instead of just being locked in the gym for three or four months straight. Wembanyama and his Spurs will be looking to make a playoff push this season, with new acquisitions and a retooled roster.
It will be exciting to see them compete in a crowded Western Conference, and who knows? Maybe we'll see some of that monk training be helpful for him while protecting the paint.