NBA Players React to Chris Paul's Heartfelt Post After Leaving Spurs
16-time All-Star Chris Paul made a somewhat unsurprising decision to sign a one-year, $3.6 million farewell deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. As is custom for a departing player, Paul said his goodbyes to San Antonio, the Spurs organization and his teammates in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Players across the league and hundreds of fans responded to Paul's tribute post, including a handful of Paul's running mates in San Antonio last season.
"Grateful for the journey 🙏🏾 Thank you to the San Antonio @spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans for welcoming me this past season. Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0 🤍🖤#GoSpursGo#ThankYouSA," Paul wrote.
"uncccc❤️," Stephon Castle replied.
"🖤," Malakhi Branham commented.
"🤞🏽," Julian Champagnie added.
Paul played the role of a veteran mentor in the Spurs otherwise youthful locker room last season. Paul, who turned 40 in May, still led the team with 7.4 assists per game last season and was a net positive addition for a team that saw it's season take a sharp turn once star Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season in February.
Paul is expected to play a rather diminished role in Los Angeles next season, as recent reporting from ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained that Paul and the Clippers entered this marriage for what is expected to be Paul's final NBA season with the expectation that Paul won't even see the floor some nights.
