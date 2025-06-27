NBA Players React to Dylan Harper’s Post After 2025 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs were able to jump up six spots during the NBA Draft lottery, and while they fell short of the first overall pick, they landed the second pick instead. However, in a draft with two elite prospects, the Spurs had no problem landing Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to join their loaded backcourt in San Antonio.
Son of Ron Harper, who was a five-time NBA Champion playing for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, Dylan looks to be a long-term guard pairing for Victor Wembanyama as the Spurs begin this next era. Reflecting on the moment, Harper took to his Instagram account to highlight the life-changing moment.
"Blessed is an understatement💯🖤," Harper shared in a post to his Instagram, sharing several photos from draft night in Brooklyn. Seeing this, plenty of NBA and college players joined in on the comments to congratulate Harper on his accomplishment.
"🏁🏁🏁," former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas commented.
"Love ya brudda🤞🏾❤️," Harper's Rutgers teammate and Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey commented.
"❤️," Utah Utes forward Jahki Howard commented.
"turnt!" Spurs guard and 2024 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle commented.
"more than proud slime," incoming BYU freshman AJ Bybantsa commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, Harper is getting plenty of love and support from people he's been around in his basketball journey. It will be a loaded backcourt in San Antonio, but Harper showed during his lone season with Rutgers that he can be a game-changer.
