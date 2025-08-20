NBA Players React to San Antonio Spurs Champion's Career Announcement
This week, former San Antonio Spurs champion and international legend Marco Belinelli officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons.
The 39-year-old forward was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2007 and managed to play on several teams all the way until 2020. For the last five years, he has been playing with Virtus Bologna, adding to his international resume. Belinelli played in the 2007, 2013, 2015, and 2017 FIBA EuroBasket, and played in the FIBA World Championship in 2006 and 2019.
On Monday, Belinelli made a heartfelt post on Instagram about the retirement.
"I gave it my heart," Belinelli said. "Every piece of me. Every single day. Basketball gave me everything… and I gave it everything I had. Saying goodbye isn’t easy. But it’s time. I carry with me every emotion, every sacrifice, every cheer. Thank you to those who always believed. To the next generation—I leave a dream. Make it count."
NBA Players React and Draw Inspiration
Belinelli's retirement drew congratulations from a plethora of NBA players on Instagram, both past and present.
Danny Green: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congrats big dawg!!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"
Bogdan Bogdanovic: "Grande leggenda!! 🙌🫡"
Dennis Schroder: "LEGEND!!!"
Justin Holiday: "Congrats brother!!🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Joakim Noah: "It was an honor brother"
Danilo Gallinari: "Dear Beli, Over these years, we have shared so many moments that I will never forget. Your passion, your mindset, and your dedication have been and will always be a source of inspiration. You have made history, and you did it in your own way. Best of luck for everything💙"
Via @the_ELPA: "Marco Belinelli leaves a lasting legacy in European basketball. Thank you for the passion and unforgettable moments. Wishing you the best in your next chapter 👏"
Belinelli's Impact With the San Antonio Spurs
In 2014, Belinelli won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs after they defeated LeBron James and the Miami Heat. That season with the Spurs, Belinelli averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 49/43/85 shooting from the field.
Belinelli had multiple the Spurs, both from 2013-2015 and 2018-2020, where he eventually finished his NBA career with the team.