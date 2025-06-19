NBA Players React to Stephon Castle's Latest Post
The San Antonio Spurs were able to pull off a rare feat this season, logging Rookie of the Year winners in consecutive years as Stephon Castle followed up Victor Wembanyama. The last time that happened was in 2015 and 2016 with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, and it hadn't happened since the 70s before that.
Now, with the Spurs expected to add Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to a loaded backcourt alongside Castle and De'Aaron Fox, the competition for minutes at the guard position in San Antonio will be at an all-time high. Looking to stay ahead of the game, Castle recently shared photos of his summer workouts and got some responses from NBA players and fellow UConn Huskies.
Castle's recent Instagram post showed photos of him practicing in the UConn Huskies facility, as he made a return to where he was a National Champion in 2024. Seeing this post, NBA players and others took to social media to react.
"Work ski!," Spurs guard Devin Vassell commented.
"5️⃣," Spurs guard Malaki Branham commented.
In addition to his Spurs teammates commenting, some UConn Huskies also chimed in on Castle's comments.
"Tell em who won the matchup..," Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart commented.
"Legend," Huskies forward and projected first-round pick Liam McNeeley said.
"my brother 🤞🏽🤞🏽,: Huskies guard Solo Ball replied.
As can be seen by the comments, Castle has amassed the support of many so far in his early NBA career. After averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists as a rookie, Castle will look to take the next step and improve as a shooter to help the Spurs make a playoff push for the 2026 postseason.
