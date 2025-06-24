NBA Players React To Victor Wembanyama’s Latest Post
The San Antonio Spurs might've missed out on the playoffs this season, but that shouldn't dismiss the fact that they are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. While rumors around them targeting Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have now simmered down, they have a young core that could very well compete next season.
A main reason for that is Victor Wembanyama, as the 2023 first overall pick has been taking a unique approach to his second offseason in the NBA. Spending time in China with monks before making an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the star Frenchman took some time to recap his experiences in his latest Instagram post.
Sharing a variety of photos from his trip to China, Wembanyama captioned the post "少林寺," which translates to "Shaolin Temple." The Shaolin Temple was where Wembanyama spent his time in Zhengzhou, China, during his monk retreat. Seeing this, fellow NBA players hopped in the comments to react.
"Great Tunes💆🏽♂️," Spurs guard Devin Vassell commented.
"💆🏽💆🏽💆🏽," Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan commented.
In addition to Wembanyama's teammates, some other notable fans reacted to the post.
"Slide 2! You locked in! You understand it!" Lethal Shooter commented.
"mvp & dpoy loading…," Instagram user @buckets commented.
As can be seen by the reactions above and from the post, big expectations are on Wembanyama to deliver next season. If the Spurs can fix some of their spacing concerns around Wembanyama and the young talent on the roster takes another step, who knows how far this San Antonio team can go.
