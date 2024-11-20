Inside The Spurs

NBA Power Rankings: Where Do the San Antonio Spurs Stand?

The Spurs secured a much-needed win against the Thunder on Tuesday night.

Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) celebrate in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs secured a 110-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup.

The victory was significant for the Spurs, improving their record to 7-8 overall and 6-3 at home, while taking down one of the league’s top teams.

While both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren were sidelined, the win still made waves in the Western Conference.

On Wednesday, ESPN released its latest NBA Power Rankings. Here’s where things stand.

ESPN NBA POWER RANKINGS | Nov. 20

1.) Cleveland Cavaliers
2.) Golden State Warriors
3.) Boston Celtics
4.) Oklahoma City Thunder
5.) Houston Rockets
6.) Denver Nuggets
7.) Los Angeles Lakers
8.) Phoenix Suns
9.) Orlando Magic
10.) Minnesota Timberwolves
11.) Memphis Grizzlies
12.) Dallas Mavericks
13.) New York Knicks
14.) Sacramento Kings
15.) LA Clippers
16.) Indiana Pacers

17.) San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell
Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

"On a two-game skid, San Antonio received a much-needed two-day break with star Victor Wembanyama listed as day-to-day due to a right knee contusion. Wembanyama's injury isn't considered serious, but he sat out Tuesday's victory against Oklahoma City. Second-leading scorer Devin Vassell is back in the lineup but coming off the bench for "the foreseeable future," according to interim coach Mitch Johnson. Rookie guard Stephon Castle has been a revelation on both ends, and veteran Chris Paul has dished nine-plus assists in five of his past six appearances."

Michael C. Wright

18.) Miami Heat
19.) Detroit Pistons
20.) Atlanta Hawks
21.) Milwaukee Bucks
22.) Charlotte Hornets
23.) Portland Trail Blazers
24.) Brooklyn Nets
25.) Chicago Bulls
26.) Philadelphia 76ers
27.) New Orleans Pelicans
28.) Utah Jazz
29.) Toronto Raptors
30.) Washington Wizards

