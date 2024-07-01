NBA League-Tracker: NBA Rejects TNT's TV Offer in Favor of Amazon, Network Likely to Sue
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24: NBA CHOOSES AMAZON OVER TNT; LAWSUIT LIKELY
In a gut-punch move for NBA fans, the era of NBA on TNT is officially set to end after next season.
A long-winded saga that ultimately saw the league enter into a new TV deal with Amazon in conjunction with Disney — the parent company of ESPN and ABC — and NBC came to a head when TNT began losing traction in a new agreement to keep its coverage and "Inside the NBA" afloat.
As such, it invoked a matching clause that it hoped would force the NBA's hand into sticking with the network, but after claiming that the offer from TNT "did not match" that of Amazon's, the league decided to side with the latter and move forward.
The deal is worth near $77 billion over 11 seasons.
"We are grateful to Turner Sports for its award-winning coverage of the NBA," the league said in a statement. "(We) look forward to another season of the NBA on TNT."
Safe to say, TNT wasn't a big fan of the decision.
The minutiae surrounding both networks' contracts will likely be addressed in court as TNT looks to salvage anything it can before it loses the rights to what's turned into a ginormous money-maker for it. "Appropriate action" likely means a lawsuit, and while a complete reversal is highly unlikely, there is always a chance.
Seems like TNT is refusing to go down easy.
MONDAY, JULY 22: LEBRON JAMES TO MAKE OLYMPIC HISTORY
Few have had the honor, but LeBron James now enters the fold.
Dawn Staley — now the legendary coach at South Carolina responsible for its vast women's basketball success — and Sue Bird were the first two basketball players to earn the honor of bearing the flag of the United States of America at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games.
James, the first men's basketball player to do so, is set to be the third, as annouced Monday.
Safe to say, he isn't taking the honor lightly.
“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” the Team USA star said. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations"
James — nominated by teammate Steph Curry — is participating in his fourth Olympics and will look to lead the Steve Kerr-coached squad to another Gold medal. If he does, he'll close out his long-time Olympic journey on a high note.
Perhaps that's even more motivation for the 39-year-old.
SUNDAY, JULY 21: WENYEN GABRIEL SPEAKS ON SOUTH SUDAN'S NEAR-WIN
On the same night that Team USA women's basketball lost its matchup against the WNBA All-Stars, Team USA men's had similar troubles, nearly dropping their game against South Sudan in an exhibition tune-up in London, England.
Following that matchup, the narrative surrounding Team USA was that perhaps its seemingly "easy" trek to the gold medal during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris wasn't going to be so easy.
After all, almost losing to South Sudan? That's not a great look.
For the team in question, however, nearly knocking off a team comprised of countless NBA stars did plenty for them. They might not have won, but they put themselves on the map.
"Lots of people around the world didn't know what South Sudan was," Wenyen Gabriel, somewhat of an NBA vagabond, said. "We (were) able to represent our country with pride, put up a good fight and show the potential of our country."
Gabriel spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2021-23, so he was plenty familiar with LeBron James — arguably still the face of Team USA in what's likely to be his last run with the squad.
Perhaps that link allowed South Sudan to predict their opponents' moves a little easier, but at the end of the day, they showed just how much potential they do have. It meant a lot to them.
As for Team USA? James spoke to that as his squad continues to prepare for Paris.
“I’m going to be honest," James said of Team USA's 101-100 win. "I like those better than the blowouts. At least we get tested.”
THURSDAY, JULY 18: RUSSELL WESTBROOK LIKELY TO JOIN NUGGETS
In a slightly odd turn of events, veteran point guard Russell Westbrook was traded and immediately waived by the Utah Jazz for the second time in his career.
The first time, it came at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, who dealt him away to Utah at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline in a three-team deal landing them D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Westbrook was promptly waived before joining the LA Clippers.
Now that the star-studded core in LA is experiencing trouble in paradise, Westbrook is back on the move, this time in exchange for Jazz guard Kris Dunn. And the contender he's likely to join in the coming weeks?
The Denver Nuggets.
Constantly described as a great teammate — most recently by rookie forward Kobe Brown — Westbrook is now set to join Nikola Jokic and company in Denver as the former champions look to make it back to the NBA Finals.
Maybe then Westbrook will earn his first ring.
TUESDAY, JULY 16: JOE 'JELLYBEAN' BRYANT DIES AT 69
Tuesday morning brought a somber, yet reminiscent mood for NBA fans.
According to his college alma mater, La Salle, Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant died at 69 years old of a massive stroke. Bryant was the father of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bean Bryant, and is preceded in death by Kobe as well as his 13-year-old granddaughter, Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant.
Bryant spent eight seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and then-San Diego Clippers before transitioning to an overseas career and later one in coaching. At his peak of his latter occupation, Bryant was the coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, where he spent a total of three seasons.
Vanessa Bryant issued a statement via social media regarding the news of her late father-in-law.
"Sending our condolences," she wrote. "We hoped things would've been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much.
"Our prayers go out to family."
FRIDAY, JULY 12: JALEN BRUNSON TAKES MASSIVE PAY CUT
After nearly securing a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals back in May, the New York Knicks are retooling and preparing for another run this upcoming season.
Adding Mikal Bridges was the first step, but re-signing O.G. Anunoby was another big-time move for the hopeful contenders. With those players, the core was filled out — especially when adding back Mitchell Robinson from injury — but that left the Knicks' star.
Jalen Brunson is fully committed to New York and winning a title there, especially after his breakout season last year, but with such talent came a need for him to get paid. The Knicks were prepared to fork over $269 million next summer to keep him rostered for five more seasons, but instead, the point guard decided to cut his team the deal of a lifetime.
Instead of demanding the huge contract next offseason, Brunson opted into a four-year, $156.5 million extension to save the Knicks over $100 million. With that money, they can sign other stars and funnel their assets into keeping the core of their team intact for years to come.
Surely, Brunson loves massive contracts.
But his decision this offseason proves he wants to win more.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10: DERRICK WHITE REPLACES KAWHI LEONARD
San Antonio Spurs faithful might have been conflicted about rooting for Kawhi Leonard as he competed for Team USA this summer in Paris — not to mention the internal struggle created by Victor Wembanyama playing for France — but now, their worries were put to rest.
Leonard is no longer participating in the 2024 Olympic Games, and in his place, former Spur Derrick White will suit up alongside his now-teammate, Jayson Tatum.
"Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas," Team USA wrote via an issued statement. "He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris."
As Team USA chases another gold medal with its own version of the NBA All-Star game for a roster, Leonard will have to watch from the sidelines while White — fresh off of an NBA title — gets in on the action.
Seems like there's no question how Spurs fans will feel seeing him in the Red, White & Blue.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3: FATHER-SON DUO OFFICIALLY INK CONTRACTS
It was expected entering the 2024 NBA Draft, but when it finally happened, it was still slightly unbelievable.
After taking USC guard Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick, the Los Angeles Lakers were primed to make history by rostering the only father-son duo in league history. And on Wednesday, that history was made. Both James' officially signed contracts with the Lakers to guarantee their spots on the team next season.
LeBron signed a two-year $104 million extension to keep him on the team through the 2025-26 season — simultaneously making him the first player in NBA history to eclipse $500 million in career contract earnings — while Bronny agreed to a four-year deal paying him just under $8 million.
The older James' deal includes a no-trade clause and player option, while Bronny's is guaranteed through three years and comes with a team option in Year 4.
As much talk as there was surrounding that inevitable outcome, Bronny made clear that not only was he aware of it, but he's going to have to learn to "get through it." And that they will.
Together.
"I've already seen it on social media and stuff," Bronny said. "Talking about that I might not deserve an opportunity. But I've been dealing with stuff like this my whole life, so it's nothing different."
"Rob has told me that there's a great development system here, so I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day," he added. "I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad. But that's always there to take part of."
MONDAY, JULY 1: KLAY THOMPSON MAKES FREE AGENCY DECISION
After the writing was seemingly on the wall that Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson would be leaving his former team for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, the 34-year-old gave the league a shocking twist.
Next season, Thompson will be a Dallas Maverick, joining Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in pursuit of an NBA title on a three-year, $50 million deal as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Thompson and the Warriors parted ways after 13 seasons, officially ending a dynasty that Steve Kerr built around him and Steph Curry. Now, the sharpshooter will look for a fresh start — and some postseason redemption — in Dallas.
Reportedly, the Los Angeles Lakers offered Thompson a four-year, $80 million deal that superstar LeBron James was willing to take a pay cut for his team to afford, but ultimately, the higher promise of a title with the Mavericks and a difference in state taxes between California and Texas swayed him.
Now, he's set to help Dallas get back to the NBA Finals, where he can add a fifth ring to his resume.
MONDAY, JULY 1: LA CLIPPERS STAR PAUL GEORGE SIGNS WITH 76ERS
The LA Clippers are certainly going to look a little bit different next season.
After being informed that the star they moved mountains for five years ago, Paul George, would not be returning to the team next season, they began to work on finding replacements. Since his decision, the Clippers inked James Harden to a new two-year, $70 million deal to keep him paired with Kawhi Leonard and added both Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.
Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers will also look different. They were the frontrunners to land George, and early Monday morning they made it official, landing the disgruntled Clippers star on a 4-year, $212 million deal to form a new Big 3 between him, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Earlier this offseason, George addressed the state of the Spurs, stating that they were in need of a point guard who could "unlock" Victor Wembanyama's full potential. Sunday evening, San Antonio signed Chris Paul to a one-year, $11+ million deal, seemingly unlocking the potential George had mentioned.
Now, the small forward will look to do same with Embiid, hopefully providing the piece that Philadelphia has been looking for in order to move past the second round and into championship contention.