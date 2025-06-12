NBA Star De'Aaron Fox Reacts to Potential Big NCAA Change News
SAN ANTONIO — For the 2025-26 season, NCAA officials cannot reverse out-of-bounds calls on their own, no matter the circumstance.
In a list of rule changes released by the NCAA Tuesday, the aforementioned was among the biggest points of emphasis, along with players' right to continued motion after contact and the implementation of one coach's challenge for each side for the duration of the contest.
What was perhaps more intriguing, however, was the language used to describe some future changes that could be on the horizon.
"The NCAA Men's Basketball Committee had conversations about ways to continue this direction in the upcoming years," the NCAA wrote, "which includes positive momentum for moving the men's game from halves to quarters."
"The committee realizes there are hurdles to implementing the quarter format to the game, including the structuring of media timeouts to accommodate commercial inventory," it continued. "The committee recommended NCAA Division I conferences create a joint working group to provide feedback on the potential change."
San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox was certainly fond of that idea.
"Sometimes the committee actually does something good," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Working around the media landscape is certainly the biggest hurdle in moving the game format to match women's college basketball and both the NBA and WNBA, but should a workaround be discovered, it could mark the beginning of a new era of men's college basketball.
