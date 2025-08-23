NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Predicted to Have Breakout Year
Plenty of NBA teams have loads of uncertainty, but the San Antonio Spurs could have the safest bet in the entire league.
21-year-old center and 2023 first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama is a budding superstar, as he is already growing into one of the premier two-way talents in the league. In his second season with the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game, but made just 46 appearances before being shut down with deep vein thrombosis.
Wembanyama was the clear-cut frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year before his injury, and if he continues on this defensive trajectory, he will be an all-time talent, just based on what he does on that end of the floor alone.
Victor Wembanyama's potential
Last season, Wembanyama attempted 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is a wild amount for someone who is 7-foot-3, but it is all about him growing his game. Wembanyama improved his shooting splits from his rookie season, as he shot 35.3% from beyond the arc and 83.6% from the free-throw line.
While Wembanyama is likely good enough now for the Spurs to try to build a championship contender around him, why rush? As Wembanyama continues to improve and grow as a player, his young teammates around him will also continue to get better, and the Spurs will be on the verge of a potential dynasty.
Wembanyama, with his natural defensive abilities and growing guard-like skill set, is tracking to be a Hall of Fame talent, and undoubtedly has the potential to be an all-time great if he can stay healthy.
Wembanyama is ready to make the leap
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes believes that Wembanyama will be the Spurs' "biggest riser" for the 2025-26 season, as the superstar center is finally ready to break out as one of the NBA's best.
"Unless Wemby has officially peaked after a year-and-a-half of NBA experience, there's just no one else we can defensibly pick for this spot," Hughes wrote. "Granted, the Frenchman is already the San Antonio Spurs' best player. And, also granted, any improvements to last year's performance (good health permitting) will put him firmly in the MVP conversation. So what? Wemby hasn't even begun to peak."
Wembanyama is on the verge of greatness, and while everyone expects that out of him, it will still be an incredible sight when he reaches his potential. At just 21 years old, it is hard to fathom how great Wembanyama can be, and the 2025-26 season is already setting up to be his breakout year.