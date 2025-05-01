NBA Trade Idea Pairs $228 Million Champion With Victor Wembanyama
However, the offseason shakes out, it's likely to be chalk full of movement.
Perhaps the biggest name besides Kevin Durant to watch? Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — a player the San Antonio Spurs could get involved with.
After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season, Milwaukee is due for some change. In any other circumstance, that doesn't mean moving Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks' situation is peculiar. Two of their top pieces beyond Antetokounmpo and now-injured star Damian Lillard (Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez) are set to hit free agency this summer.
To add to it, Lillard may not return next season, leaving Antetokounmpo to hold down the fort, which he's capable of. He just can't will a team with this many struggles to a championship.
Pair that hard truth with the lack of promising youth and draft capital, and the Bucks' outlook is not great. Now, enter the Spurs, who could provide both in return for Antetokounmpo. Bleacher Report recently mocked a trade between the two franchises to help solve said issue.
In this specific deal, San Antonio parts with its most recent Rookie of the Year winner, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and four first-round draft picks. The years would need to be ironed out, as well as which ones are sent with what protections (San Antonio still has a pair of Atlanta Hawks picks it could deal), but the Bucks certainly wouldn't argue with a plethora of youth and capital.
The only question is whether San Antonio would be willing to part with Castle.
