NBA Trade Idea Pairs $285 Million Celtics Star With Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a good yet interesting situation heading into the 2025 NBA offseason. After jumping up six spots in the NBA Draft Lottery, they are set to select second overall, with all signs pointing towards Dylan Harper being the selection. However, with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle already on the roster, it opens up the thought of a potential trade of the pick.
While the Spurs surely could find a way to incorporate all three guards into their rotation, none of them are exactly plus shooters, and it could lead to spacing problems alongside Victor Wembanyama. The current rumors around San Antonio revolve around Kevin Durant, but a move for a different former NBA Finals MVP might just make more sense for the team's timeline.
With Jayson Tatum potentially missing all of the 2025-26 season, the Boston Celtics could be looking to sell off several players on their roster this summer to avoid the apron penalties and retool for when Tatum is healthy. Therefore, this mock trade could do that for Boston, while giving the Spurs a star with a proven playoff resume.
Boston Celtics receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Malaki Branham, 2nd overall pick, 2028 1st via BOS (nullifies swap rights), 2031 1st SWAP via SAC or SAS
San Antonio Spurs receive: Jaylen Brown
Looking at this deal for the Celtics, they add a scoring wing in Vassell, who not only helps the deal in terms of salary but will only be 25 by the start of next season. Given how well the last time the Celtics traded for a Spurs guard went, Boston shouldn't see an issue.
Additionally, Barnes and Branham can serve as bench pieces next year, and the team can get off both of their contracts after next season. Perhaps the biggest part of this trade is the second overall pick, where the Celtics can draft Harper to be the franchise's future lead guard and spend his rookie season developing him for Tatum's return.
As for the Spurs, they add Brown in the middle of his prime and put him in a situation where he should have more opportunities to score the ball. His three-point efficiency has decreased over the last few seasons, but he's still very capable from outside. Additionally, Brown is eight years younger than Durant, which matters when making a deal of this size.
