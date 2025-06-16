New Report on Major Team Kevin Durant Does Not Want to be Traded To
SAN ANTONIO — There seems to be a conflict of interest regarding the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
Amid reports that Durant is seeking a trade to either the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, Phoenix has remained hard-pressed to find a suitor willing to give them a similar return to the one they sent the Brooklyn Nets in 2023.
Of those teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves were supposedly interested. According to ESPN's latest report, it isn't mutual.
"I'm told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves," Shams Charania reported Monday afternoon. "They're outside his preferred list."
"The Phoenix Suns remain in active conversations around the league on a Kevin Durant deal, but their focus the last several days has been on three teams," he added. "The Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves."
Durant, 36, would be a strong fit for all of the teams on his preferred list and several more outside of it — Minnesota included — but without leverage, Phoenix will likely have to settle for a lesser return with a team Durant is comfortable committing to signing an extension with.
Minnesota might want him, but if Durant doesn't want to be there, the Spurs and Rockets suddenly have more leverage than they did before.
His expiring contract ... is going to play a part in this," Charania concluded.
It certainly will.
