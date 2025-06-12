New Report on Potential Spurs-76ers Major Trade
SAN ANTONIO — Rumors keep floating around the mill of a potential blockbuster trade landing Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown or Giannis Antetokounmpo with the San Antonio Spurs.
So far, none of it has come to fruition; there emerged some new chatter Thursday.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, "the 76ers have engaged with the Spurs about potentially moving up to the No. 2 pick."
Philadelphia has narrowed its search for a prospect to take with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft down to four players, including Rutgers star Ace Bailey and Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, but with Dylan Harper in sight, entertaining a trade with San Antonio is plausible.
Like a potential Brown trade, however, it doesn't mean it will materialize.
"There's plenty of reason to be skeptical that the Spurs would actually go forward with a deal," NBA Insider Jake Fischer wrote in contrast to Scotto's report. "(Especially) given the consistent word surrounding Dylan Harper that has suggested (he) is most likely to land in San Antonio."
The Spurs have been conducting their due diligence all offseason regarding the No. 2 overall pick, Antetokounmpo and other available prospects, and while it makes sense to field calls for the pick given the kind of return it could warrant, the Spurs have every ounce of leverage.
If they want Harper on the team next season, they have him. If not — saplings of criticism regarding his potential fit next to Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox have made their way to the forefront of draft night conversation — then they only stand to gain from trading down, even by just one pick.
For now, the only thing certain is that San Antonio will get what it wants.
