New Spurs Player Makes Honest Statement on Joining Team
The San Antonio Spurs made headlines when they traded for Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox before the NBA Trade Deadline, but it wasn't the only move the team made.
The Spurs recently signed 13-year NBA veteran Bismack Biyombo on Sunday afternoon with an official announcement from the team's social media. Biyombo recently played on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies in 2024 before joining the San Antonio Spurs this season.
Jeff McDonald from the San Antonio Express conducted an interview with Biyombo, where the center revealed he wanted to join the organization since his rookie year.
“Since my rookie year, I’ve had a desire at some point to be with this organization," Biyombo said to McDonald. "The past two free agencies, we’ve been going back and forth. It’s great to be here. I just want to help win games.”
Through 40 games last season on both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo averaged 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 56.5% shooting from the field. While his numbers don't exactly pop off the page, he's a reliable backup big man, which is what the Spurs are looking for.
The San Antonio Spurs have had back-to-back games of heartbreak with one-point losses against the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. Hopefully, they can bounce back into the win column on Monday night as they face off against a league-worst Washington Wizards.
