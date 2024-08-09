Olympic Gold Medal Game and Spurs v Knicks on Christmas on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" focuses on the Olympic Gold Medal Game between Team France and Team USA and circles back to last week's discussion about the NBA on Christmas as the league announced its slate for the upcoming season's holiday showcase.
The program opens with Guzman breaking down Team France and how they made it to the Gold Medal Game against Team USA. France had to bench one of its bigger named players but still got to Saturday's championship game. What will happen with some of the French supporting cast after this Olympic run? What does a gold medal mean to Victor Wembanyama?
We shift our focus back to last week's episode centered around the Spurs playing on Christmas Day. Last week both our hosts predicted San Antonio was a year away from being on the holiday slate, but the league office proved both wrong by selecting the Spurs to travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks in the opening game of the Christmas extraveganza.
Why were the Spurs chosen? Who is the biggest surprise left off the Christmas slate? What happened in the last game between the two sides?
The show can be seen on the Spurs On SI YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.