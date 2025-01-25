Inside The Spurs

Pacers Race Past Spurs to Secure Series Split in Paris

The Indiana Pacers flipped the script from their first game in France thanks to a massive performance from Tyrese Haliburton.

Joe Gaither

[US, Mexico, & Canada customers only] Jan 23, 2025; Paris, FRANCE; San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama in action against the Indiana Pacers in the Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters via Imagn Images / Reuters via Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs (20-23) fell to the Indiana Pacers (25-20) in the second showcase game in Paris 136-98 to split the series. Indiana's win marks the largest margin of victory in an NBA international game.

The Pacers saw superstar Tyrese Haliburton explode for 28 points, making six 3-point shots to propel last year's Eastern Conference finalists to victory. Haliburton scored 18 in the third quarter as the Pacers closed the quarter with an 11-0 run to seize control of the contest. Indiana continued its second-half dominance with a 38-12 fourth quarter where the Spurs were only able to make four shots from the floor in the final frame.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama followed up his monstrous effort from Thursday with another double-double, but his 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assits, two steals and a block weren't enough to keep San Antonio in the contest.

The Spurs turned the ball over 24 times and were outrebounded 50-44 and outrun on the break allowing the Pacers 26 points on the run out.

San Antonio's bench, despite Jeremy Sochan's return, was particularly lackluster as the group combined for seven-of-22 shooting and 10 turnovers as Julian Champagnie was the only Spur to manage a positive plus/minus.

The San Antonio Spurs return to action on Wednesday where they'll host the LA Clippers in the Frost Bank Center at 7 p.m. CT.

