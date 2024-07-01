NBA League-Tracker: Paul George Heads East, Signs $212 Million Deal With 76ers
Welcome to San Antonio Spurs On SI's new NBA league-tracker.
Here, you'll find some of the biggest news around the league, including signings, trades, injuries and more. Be sure to tune in to get more info on blockbuster headlines.
Please note, the latest news will always appear first.
MONDAY, JULY 1: LA CLIPPERS STAR PAUL GEORGE SIGNS WITH 76ERS
The LA Clippers are certainly going to look a little bit different next season.
After being informed that the star they moved mountains for five years ago, Paul George, would not be returning to the team next season, they began to work on finding replacements. Since his decision, the Clippers inked James Harden to a new two-year, $70 million deal to keep him paired with Kawhi Leonard and added both Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.
Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers will also look different. They were the frontrunners to land George, and early Monday morning they made it official, landing the disgruntled Clippers star on a 4-year, $212 million deal to form a new Big 3 between him, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Earlier this offseason, George addressed the state of the Spurs, stating that they were in need of a point guard who could "unlock" Victor Wembanyama's full potential. Sunday evening, San Antonio signed Chris Paul to a one-year, $11+ million deal, seemingly unlocking the potential George had mentioned.
Now, the small forward will look to do same with Embiid, hopefully providing the piece that Philadelphia has been looking for in order to move past the second round and into championship contention.