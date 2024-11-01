Perimeter vs. Post: How Gregg Popovich Sees Wembanyama’s Role Evolving for Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama took the court on Thursday with one goal: to send a message. And that message came through loud and clear in a 106-88 win over the Utah Jazz.
For Wembanyama, the night was a showcase of his potential to be both a scorer and a defensive powerhouse, something few players his size can claim. The 7-foot-4 phenom finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, and entered exclusive territory with a second 5x5 performance—placing him alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrei Kirilenko as one of only three players in NBA history to reach this milestone.
Coach Gregg Popovich offered his thoughts on Wembanyama’s unique playstyle after the game.
READ: WEMBANYAMA FINDS TOUCH IN SPURS FIRST ROAD WIN
"He’s more of a perimeter player than he is a post player," Popovich said. "We want him to be able to do everything: isolate, shoot, do the whole deal. We just can’t do it all at once. It depends on the situation and what’s going on."
Clearly, the Spurs aren’t interested in boxing him into a traditional center role. Rather, they’re embracing his capacity to stretch defenses and create mismatches.
On the offensive end, Wembanyama’s 13 attempts from beyond the arc against Utah reveal just how essential spacing and range are to the Spurs’ vision for his development. As he pulled defenders out to the perimeter, it opened lanes for teammates and forced Utah’s big men into uncomfortable positions on the floor.
Schematically, the Spurs are experimenting with high pick-and-roll and handoff actions designed to get Wembanyama involved above the break, allowing him to either roll to the rim or pop out for a three.
This sort of flexibility keeps defenders guessing, particularly when Wembanyama operates as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations. His three-point volume may seem unconventional for someone of his size, but it maximizes the space he can create.
Wembanyama’s skill set and Popovich’s approach are bringing the Spurs into a new era with echoes of their past philosophy.
This time around, though, the team’s look is fresh, built around versatility, constant movement, and a modern positional fluidity that nobody can match quite like Wembanyama.