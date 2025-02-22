Rich Paul Makes Feelings Clear on Major Spurs-Kings Trade
The NBA trade deadline was full of wild moves, with former and current All-Stars being on the move. While the Luka Doncic move to the Los Angeles Lakers stole headlines, De'Aaron Fox moving from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs was equally as important.
Unfortunately for Fox, San Antonio's playoff dreams have been crushed this season after center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots. On the other hand, his former team, the Kings, remains well in the mix for the play-in tournament. With rumors circling about Fox's intentions to leave, his agent Rich Paul cleared the air with a recent statement.
"He had spent eight years in Sac," Paul said on Gilbert Arena's show, Gil's Arena. "It was pretty good, but it was time for a change, and I personally wanted to place him next to Wemby to grow, and he thought that made a lot of sense, too."
Paul's statement verifies the claims that Fox wanted to pair alongside Wembanyama to form one of the top duos in the NBA. With Fox at 27 years old and Wembanyama at 21, the two should be playing in their primes for at least half a decade as long as they can avoid injuries going forward next season.
Fox has now played two games without Wembanyama, averaging 26.5 points and 6.0 assists. Now in a position to help the young players on the roster grow, it should help him and the rest of the team be ready for a 2025-26 campaign with hopefully a healthy Wembanyama.
