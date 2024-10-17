Rising Stars Collide: Castle, Sheppard Set for Spurs-Rockets Preseason Showdown
The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are set to face off in what could be an exciting matchup between two of the top five picks from last year’s NBA Draft: Stephon Castle of the Spurs and Reed Sheppard of the Rockets.
Both rookies, still finding their footing in the preseason, will take center stage in a battle that showcases contrasting skill sets.
Sheppard, drafted No. 3 overall by the Rockets, has had flashes of brilliance but has struggled with consistency. Across three preseason games, Sheppard has averaged eight points, shooting 44.4% from the field in his last game but only 20% from three-point range (14% overall).
Despite some highlight-worthy moments, including 11 points on 71% shooting against Oklahoma City, his offensive rhythm has been streaky at best.
Meanwhile, Castle, selected No. 4 by the Spurs, has shown greater promise, particularly in his aggressive style of play.
The athletic guard has averaged 9.7 points per game, highlighted by a 17-point performance against the Magic, where he also chipped in four assists and shot 70% from the free-throw line.
Castle’s defensive instincts and evolving jump shot make him a threat on both ends of the floor, with his all-around game potentially making him the more impactful player in this matchup.
Both players are still developing their NBA identities, but tonight’s game could be a fun contest for each to showcase their potential.
Sheppard will aim to find consistency, while Castle looks to continue his strong preseason run.
With tipoff set for 7:00 PM, all eyes will be on these rookies as they lead their teams into an early-season showdown.