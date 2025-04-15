Rockets Legend Gives Heartfelt Message to Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama spent last offseason working on his handle package with Jamal Crawford. This time around, his workout partner was nearly The Dream.
After being spotted courtside during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship with former Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the center detailed their interaction and revealed that Wembanyama requested to work out with him in the offseason.
"He asked me about (it)," Olajuwon said, "but I told him 'You've got everything already. Just have fun out there ... you don't need it.'"
Olajuwon also made sure to give the 21-year-old his flowers.
"He's approachable," he said. "Very humble. I was very impressed the way he carried himself ... it was a very nice interaction."
Wembanyama missed the latter 36 games of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field, and was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads, and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.
Instead, he was left with another offseason with more to desire. But, as he said, he's "hungry."
Olajuwon can attest to that, too.
"He was just talking about his blood clot," the center said, "and how he's ready."
