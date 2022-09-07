Spurs Player Ratings for NBA 2K23 Revealed

The NBA 2K video games continue to be an annual topic of discussion around the league, as players take to social media to debate their ratings or call out the inaccuracy of their video game lookalikes all in good fun.

2K released the ratings for all 30 teams Wednesday, as the San Antonio Spurs finally get to see where their numerical values stand ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Entering a rebuilding season, the Spurs are also the worst-rated team in this year's installment, coming in at a 77 overall. The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are tied for the second-worst spot at a 78 overall.

Per the website, the rankings for the Spurs' rookies are still yet to be revealed. Additionally, not all players included on the Spurs' current 2K roster are guaranteed to make the team, as San Antonio must cut its roster down to 17, including two-way contracts, by opening night.

Here are the ratings for the rest of the roster:

Keldon Johnson - 84 Overall

Jakob Poeltl - 78 Overall

Devin Vassell - 76 Overall

Josh Richardson - 76 Overall

Zach Collins - 75 Overall

Gorgui Dieng - 75 Overall

Isaiah Roby - 75 Overall

Keita Bates-Diop - 75 Overall

Tre Jones - 74 Overall

Doug McDermott - 74 Overall

Joshua Primo - 72 Overall

Alize Johnson - 72 Overall

Joe Wieskamp - 70 Overall

Robert Woodard II - 70 Overall

Romeo Langford - 70 Overall

D.J. Stewart Jr. - 68 Overall

