Spurs Player Ratings for NBA 2K23 Revealed
The NBA 2K video games continue to be an annual topic of discussion around the league, as players take to social media to debate their ratings or call out the inaccuracy of their video game lookalikes all in good fun.
2K released the ratings for all 30 teams Wednesday, as the San Antonio Spurs finally get to see where their numerical values stand ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Entering a rebuilding season, the Spurs are also the worst-rated team in this year's installment, coming in at a 77 overall. The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are tied for the second-worst spot at a 78 overall.
Per the website, the rankings for the Spurs' rookies are still yet to be revealed. Additionally, not all players included on the Spurs' current 2K roster are guaranteed to make the team, as San Antonio must cut its roster down to 17, including two-way contracts, by opening night.
Here are the ratings for the rest of the roster:
Keldon Johnson - 84 Overall
Jakob Poeltl - 78 Overall
Devin Vassell - 76 Overall
Josh Richardson - 76 Overall
Zach Collins - 75 Overall
Gorgui Dieng - 75 Overall
Isaiah Roby - 75 Overall
Keita Bates-Diop - 75 Overall
Tre Jones - 74 Overall
Doug McDermott - 74 Overall
Joshua Primo - 72 Overall
Alize Johnson - 72 Overall
Joe Wieskamp - 70 Overall
Robert Woodard II - 70 Overall
Romeo Langford - 70 Overall
D.J. Stewart Jr. - 68 Overall
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.
Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.
Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.