San Antonio’s 5 Best: Ranking the Greatest Spurs Players of All Time
With five championships, countless iconic moments, and a reputation for doing things "the right way," the San Antonio Spurs have given the basketball world some all-time greats.
Let’s dive into the five players who stand head and shoulders above the rest in San Antonio’s storied history.
1.) Tim Duncan
If you’re making a list of the greatest Spurs (or NBA players, period), Tim Duncan has to be the centerpiece.
Over his 19-season career, all spent in San Antonio, Duncan redefined what it meant to be a leader. Five championships, three Finals MVPs, and two regular-season MVPs only scratch the surface of his legacy. Known for his consistency, defense, and quiet dominance, Duncan was the foundation of the Spurs’ dynasty.
When you think of San Antonio, you think of Tim Duncan. Enough said.
2.) David Robinson
Before Duncan, there was The Admiral.
David Robinson brought the Spurs into the spotlight in the 1990s with his unmatched athleticism and versatility for a big man. A 10-time All-Star and the 1995 NBA MVP, Robinson’s 71-point game remains one of the most jaw-dropping performances in NBA history.
Robinson was a role model, on and off the court, and a key mentor to Duncan when their careers overlapped.
3.) Manu Ginóbili
No one brought flair to the Spurs quite like Manu Ginóbili.
Fearless drives, clutch shots, and the now-famous Eurostep, Ginóbili was the heart of San Antonio’s bench. His willingness to embrace a sixth-man role, despite being talented enough to start, embodied the selflessness that defined the Spurs.
With two All-Star appearances and four NBA titles, Manu was electric, unpredictable, and utterly unforgettable. He even stopped a wild bat in midair during a game once, too. What's not to love?
4.) Tony Parker
Tony Parker made the Spurs' offense hum for nearly two decades.
With his blinding speed, silky mid-range game, and knack for finishing around the rim, Parker became a four-time NBA champion and the 2007 Finals MVP.
His partnership with Duncan and Ginóbili formed one of the most lethal trios in NBA history. Parker was an amazing point guard—and one could maybe argue he was the true engine of a dynasty.
5.) George Gervin
Before the Spurs became synonymous with championships, George Gervin was their first superstar.
"The Iceman" was pure poetry on the court, gliding effortlessly to the rim with his signature finger roll. Gervin was a four-time NBA scoring champion and a nine-time All-Star who helped put San Antonio on the basketball map.
His smooth scoring and effortless cool made him an icon, not just for the Spurs but for the league, when the ABA and NBA merged in the 1970s.