San Antonio’s 5 Best: Ranking the Greatest Spurs Players of All Time

The San Antonio Spurs boast a rich and storied legacy, but who stands above the rest?

Apr 14, 1994; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; FILE PHOTO; Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone (32) is defended by San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson (50) at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
With five championships, countless iconic moments, and a reputation for doing things "the right way," the San Antonio Spurs have given the basketball world some all-time greats.

Let’s dive into the five players who stand head and shoulders above the rest in San Antonio’s storied history.

1.) Tim Duncan

Nov 11, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs greats David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili look on during Tony Parker's retirement ceremony at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

If you’re making a list of the greatest Spurs (or NBA players, period), Tim Duncan has to be the centerpiece.

Over his 19-season career, all spent in San Antonio, Duncan redefined what it meant to be a leader. Five championships, three Finals MVPs, and two regular-season MVPs only scratch the surface of his legacy. Known for his consistency, defense, and quiet dominance, Duncan was the foundation of the Spurs’ dynasty.

When you think of San Antonio, you think of Tim Duncan. Enough said.

2.) David Robinson

Dec 5, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs player and Hall of Fame David Robinson watches the first half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Before Duncan, there was The Admiral.

David Robinson brought the Spurs into the spotlight in the 1990s with his unmatched athleticism and versatility for a big man. A 10-time All-Star and the 1995 NBA MVP, Robinson’s 71-point game remains one of the most jaw-dropping performances in NBA history.

Robinson was a role model, on and off the court, and a key mentor to Duncan when their careers overlapped.

3.) Manu Ginóbili

Oct 28, 2009; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobli (12) fights past New Orleans Hornets center Hilton Armstrong (left) and forward Peja Stojakovic (right) during the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

No one brought flair to the Spurs quite like Manu Ginóbili.

Fearless drives, clutch shots, and the now-famous Eurostep, Ginóbili was the heart of San Antonio’s bench. His willingness to embrace a sixth-man role, despite being talented enough to start, embodied the selflessness that defined the Spurs.

With two All-Star appearances and four NBA titles, Manu was electric, unpredictable, and utterly unforgettable. He even stopped a wild bat in midair during a game once, too. What's not to love?

4.) Tony Parker

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Former NBA player Tony Parker looks on during the first half between France and Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tony Parker made the Spurs' offense hum for nearly two decades.

With his blinding speed, silky mid-range game, and knack for finishing around the rim, Parker became a four-time NBA champion and the 2007 Finals MVP.

His partnership with Duncan and Ginóbili formed one of the most lethal trios in NBA history. Parker was an amazing point guard—and one could maybe argue he was the true engine of a dynasty.

5.) George Gervin

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great George Gervin is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Before the Spurs became synonymous with championships, George Gervin was their first superstar.

"The Iceman" was pure poetry on the court, gliding effortlessly to the rim with his signature finger roll. Gervin was a four-time NBA scoring champion and a nine-time All-Star who helped put San Antonio on the basketball map.

His smooth scoring and effortless cool made him an icon, not just for the Spurs but for the league, when the ABA and NBA merged in the 1970s.

