NBA Playoff Odds: Where Do Rebuilding Spurs' Chances Stand?

The Spurs could make you rich with a low-risk bet and some miraculous regular-season success.

The San Antonio Spurs could be prepping for a plethora of losses this season as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

The last time the Spurs finished below 30 wins was in the 1996-1997 season, which resulted in the No. 1 draft selection of someone named Tim Duncan. The Spurs could have enough luck with lottery balls to be in contention for another top selection, but hoping for such events could be a waste of time.

In the meantime, the Spurs, still led by coach Gregg Popovich, are unlikely to intentionally tank games in order to be in the 25 percent range of landing the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery.

Though fans may not agree with it, Popovich is going to do everything he can to make sure the Spurs are focused on winning the game in front of them.

So, if by some miracle that the rebuilding Spurs go on a huge run to win the Southwest Division or even win the Western Conference Finals, you could win a lot of money with little risk based on the release of FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds for division and conference winners.

The Spurs' odds at winning the Western Conference (+24000) are in a three-way tie for last with the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets.

These odds are the same when it comes to winning the Southwest Division. Teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (+115), Dallas Mavericks (+125), and New Orleans Pelicans (+410) are looking to be major threats in the Western Conference while the Spurs and Rockets remain with long-shot odds at the bottom.

The two I-10 rivals will begin their respective rebuilding years with a preseason battle against each other at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 2.

