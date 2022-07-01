WATCH: Dejounte Murray Arrives at Hawks Facility After Spurs Trade

The now former Spur has officially touched down in Atlanta.

Dejounte Murray arrived at the Atlanta Hawks practice facility Friday following Wednesday's announcement that the San Antonio Spurs would be sending the All-Star guard and center Jock Landale to the Hawks in exchange for three first-round picks, a future draft swap, and forward Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to sign with the Boston Celtics following his official release from the Spurs, per ESPN.

The move became official on Thursday, but now reality has certainly set in.

The now former Spurs is already receiving a warm welcome from his new Hawks family. Take a look, or don't, if it's too painful to watch:

Murray will presumably be joined by Landale soon, as it was announced Thursday that the Australian center was the additional piece sent by San Antonio in the deal. Original reports had indicated that Murray was the only piece the Spurs were including in the blockbuster trade.

The Hawks aren't done making trades, as ESPN reported Friday that Atlanta is sending guard Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first-round pick.

Despite the Spurs having room to grow after a 34-48 season and with a centerpiece of Murray, one of the league's brightest young all-around stars, the trade leaves room to wonder if the Spurs knew that keeping the 25-year-old past the end of his four-year, $64 million deal in the summer of 2024 just wasn't a possibility.

The Spurs and Hawks connection won't end with this trade anytime soon, as the two organizations are set to face one another at the Vegas Summer League on July 14.

