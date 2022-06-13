Ex-Spurs JaMychal Green Traded From Nuggets to Thunder

Skip to main content

Ex-Spurs Forward JaMychal Green Traded From Nuggets to Thunder

Former San Antonio Spurs forward JaMychal Green was traded by the Denver Nuggets to the OKC Thunder ahead of the NBA Draft.

It's officially NBA Draft season and the player movement around the league is officially getting started.

According to ESPN, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green is being dealt from the Denver Nuggets to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver is also sending a 2027 protected first-round pick to Oklahoma City, while the No. 30 pick in the draft heads to the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are now in possession of two first-round picks at Nos. 21 & 30. The Thunder still have two first-round picks at Nos. 2 & 12, while also holding No. 34 in the second round.

Green is expected to opt in to his contract for next season at $8.2 million, but given the Thunder's current direction, there's a chance that Green's final destination may not be Oklahoma City. He has a very team-friendly deal and has a lot of veteran experience over the course of his 10-year career.

Green's career began with the San Antonio Spurs back in 2012 when he went undrafted. He was cut before his rookie season but joined the G-League affiliate in Austin.

After a stint overseas in France, Green returned to the Spurs and signed a 10-day contract in 2015. Green played just four games with the Spurs before he found his first true NBA home with the Memphis Grizzlies. Green played parts of four seasons with the Grizzlies before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 and joined the Nuggets in 2020.

Now, Green is with his fifth NBA team in a journeyman career that all started in San Antonio.

