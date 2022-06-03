White Hot: Spurs Ex Helps Celtics Steal Game 1 of NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has his fingerprints all over the 2022 NBA Finals, a stage he's been on six times himself.

From Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr to first-year Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, former Spurs are littered across this championship series.

But following Boston's 120-108 Game 1 win Thursday night at Chase Center in Oakland, none seem to be having a greater impact than that of former San Antonio guard Derrick White, who had 21 points and three assists on 5-8 shooting from deep in 32 minutes off the bench.

The Celtics entered the fourth quarter down by 12, but a scorching 3-point shooting night continued as Boston went a flaming 9-12 from deep in the closing period. White had back-to-back deep 3s, with his fifth and final make coming with 5:40 left to tie the game at 103-103.

From there, Boston never looked back. White's final 3-pointer sparked a 17-0 run that helped the Celtics sprint to the finish line in front of a stunned Warriors crowd at Chase Center.

It was a historical 3-point shooting night for both teams, as the 40 combined makes from downtown set a single-game record for the NBA Finals.

Udoka, White and the Celtics will look for a repeat Sunday back in San Francisco in Game 2. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

