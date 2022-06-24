WATCH: Spurs Picks Jeremy Sochan & Malaki Branham Share Pre-Draft Moment

Before knowing they'd be teammates, Branham and Sochan were already joking around on the draft's red carpet

The first round of the 2022 NBA Draft has concluded on Thursday night in Brooklyn and the San Antonio Spurs kept and made all three of their first-round picks.

At the ninth pick, San Antonio went with Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan before picking Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham at No. 20 overall. Both guys spent just one season in college and offer tons of potential and upside on either side of the floor.

But before the draft got underway, Branham and Sochan shared a friendly moment on the draft's red carpet.

The Spurs also selected Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick and traded the No. 38 pick, Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, to the Memphis Grizzlies.

At 6-9, 230, and only 18-years-old, Sochan blossoms with NBA potential and fits the mold of best-player-available mentality that Wright and the Spurs have had leading up to the draft.

Sochan averaged 9.2 points, a team-leading 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes per game this past season. Getting only one start, he primarily came off the bench in a key sixth-man role down the season's final stretch as the Baylor roster was plagued with injury. This helped him earn the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

ESPN's Jay Bilas called Branham a "steal" in the first round. With the length, already-polished scoring ability, and major defensive upside, the Ohio State product has all the tools to be just that. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and two assists on an efficient 50-percent shooting in just one collegiate season.

The two already seem to be forging a friendship, something that will only continue to grow once the Vegas Summer League begins. The Spurs first game of Summer League action will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T.

