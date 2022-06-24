Skip to main content

WATCH: Spurs Picks Jeremy Sochan & Malaki Branham Share Pre-Draft Moment

Before knowing they'd be teammates, Branham and Sochan were already joking around on the draft's red carpet

The first round of the 2022 NBA Draft has concluded on Thursday night in Brooklyn and the San Antonio Spurs kept and made all three of their first-round picks. 

At the ninth pick, San Antonio went with Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan before picking Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham at No. 20 overall. Both guys spent just one season in college and offer tons of potential and upside on either side of the floor. 

But before the draft got underway, Branham and Sochan shared a friendly moment on the draft's red carpet. 

The Spurs also selected Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick and traded the No. 38 pick, Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, to the Memphis Grizzlies. 

At 6-9, 230, and only 18-years-old, Sochan blossoms with NBA potential and fits the mold of best-player-available mentality that Wright and the Spurs have had leading up to the draft. 

Sochan averaged 9.2 points, a team-leading 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes per game this past season. Getting only one start, he primarily came off the bench in a key sixth-man role down the season's final stretch as the Baylor roster was plagued with injury. This helped him earn the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

ESPN's Jay Bilas called Branham a "steal" in the first round. With the length, already-polished scoring ability, and major defensive upside, the Ohio State product has all the tools to be just that. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and two assists on an efficient 50-percent shooting in just one collegiate season.

The two already seem to be forging a friendship, something that will only continue to grow once the Vegas Summer League begins. The Spurs first game of Summer League action will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

DRAFT
News

WATCH: Spurs Picks Jeremy Sochan & Malaki Branham Share Pre-Draft Moment

By Zach Dimmitt1 minute ago
chandler
News

Spurs Trade No. 38 Overall Pick in NBA Draft to Grizzlies

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, NBA Draft
News

Spurs Select Blake Wesley Using No. 25 Overall Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

By Grant Afseth11 hours ago
green
News

Spurs-Ex Danny Green Traded to Division Rival

By Inside The Spurs Staff11 hours ago
malaki branham 22
News

Spurs Select Malaki Branham Using No. 20 Overall Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

By Grant Afseth11 hours ago
jeremy sochan 11
News

Three-&-D Potential? What Spurs Can Get With NBA Draft Pick Jeremy Sochan

By Zach Dimmitt11 hours ago
sochan
News

Spurs Select Jeremy Sochan Using No. 9 Overall Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
draft
News

Spurs Get Untapped Potential in Latest NBA Mock Draft

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
murray silver draft
News

How to Watch Spurs' Picks in 2022 NBA Draft

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago