NBA Executives View Spurs As Threat For Major Draft Trade

The San Antonio Spurs have made it a point to gather additional draft assets as they continue to re-tool their roster. With the No. 9, 20, and 25 overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft at their disposal, there are a lot of options.

There is no shortage of different routes the Spurs could take using extra draft picks. Whether they seek to attempt to package them together to trade up or acquire veteran talent.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Spurs are among the teams NBA executives are monitoring as a potential trade candidates during their surplus of first-round picks.

"Other executives are monitoring Oklahoma City, Charlotte, San Antonio, and Minnesota as potential traders. The Spurs have a surplus of late first-rounders that should be available."

With the 2022 NBA Draft featuring what many consider as being a weaker class, there could be greater opportunity for a team to move up if they are interested in doing so. When digging deeper, it may be more challenging than first thought.

For a team that doesn't tend to be a free agency destination for star talents, the Spurs could benefit from trading up to maximize a down year. With them already having their first top ten selection since 1997, it doesn't hurt to make the most of it.

Before a trade-up should occur, it must be determined which prospects are worth moving in the order to acquire and the potential picks that could be attainable.

The Sacramento Kings are considered a team to watch for a trade involving the No. 4 overall pick. However, they appear to desire to move the pick for a win-now talent to help end their historic 16-season playoff drought. The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans could also trade their pick for veteran talent.

While things can change, the teams in the top three of the order appear likely to be content with taking a prospect instead of moving down. The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers already fell in the order due to the results of the lottery.

A common name many teams seem to be high on is Jaden Ivey, who could become the target of such a move by a team, in general. Some teams reportedly view him as a top-two prospect on their big boards. If he goes earlier than expected, there could be some significant trickle effects on the rest of the board.

Even if the Spurs standpat with the No. 9 overall pick, there are plenty of solid options to consider. There will be a helpful prospect they can add into the fold with the likely expectation of that talent not bringing a massive franchise-altering presence.