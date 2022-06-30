Skip to main content

Spurs UFA Lonnie Walker IV Signs with Los Angeles Lakers: Details

Walker will be heading to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per reports from The Athletic. 

The deal is reported to be a one-year, $6.5 million contract and comes just over an hour into the start of free agency. The Spurs pulled the $6.3 million qualifying offer that was tendered to Walker on Wednesday a little over 30 minutes prior to the start of the signing period, allowing the 23-year-old to test the open market as a unrestricted free agent.

This move comes after the Spurs officially announced the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale to the Atlanta Hawks for multiple first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari.

In 70 appearances last season, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He struggled with his scoring efficiency as he shot 40.7 percent from the floor and just 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. In his fourth season in the NBA, there are still more questions than answers about his value to a winning team.

Walker trailed only Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson among Spurs players for total possessions last season. In terms of usage rate, his 23.2 percent mark trailed only Murray. The opportunity was there, but inconsistency proved to be a challenge. 

Now, he'll get a chance to contend in the Western Conference with a Lakers team that won a title in 2020 and still has the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

The Lakers, despite missing the playoffs with a 33-49 record this past season, are a bounce-back team to keep an eye on and now have solid scoring depth off the bench with the addition of Walker. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

USATSI_17034592
News

Spurs UFA Lonnie Walker IV Signs with Los Angeles Lakers: Details

By Zach Dimmitt6 minutes ago
lonnie walker 343
News

Spurs Rescind Lonnie Walker IV's Qualifying Offer, Make Him UFA

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
landale
News

Jock Landale Included in Spurs-Hawks Dejounte Murray Trade

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
mcgee
News

Role Players Spurs Should Sign in Free Agency

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Brett Brown, Philadelphia 76ers
News

Report: Brett Brown to Join Spurs Coaching Staff

By Grant Afseth5 hours ago
MURRAY 111
News

ESPN Analyst Reveals Dejounte Murray's Contract Plan Before Spurs-Hawks Trade

By Zach Dimmitt10 hours ago
keldon pop
News

Report: Gregg Popovich Expected to Return as Spurs Coach

By Grant AfsethJun 29, 2022
Gregg Popovich, Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
News

Report: Spurs, Hawks Agree To Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant AfsethJun 29, 2022
murray brown
News

'Imminent': Spurs Nearing Trade Involving Dejounte Murray

By Grant AfsethJun 29, 2022