Warriors' Big 3 Passes Spurs' Legendary Trio for NBA Finals Wins

The Warriors' Big 3 now has more NBA Finals than the Spurs' legendary trio.

The San Antonio Spurs experienced a lot of success during the days of their Big 3 with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. They finished as the most winningest trio in NBA playoff history, but the Golden State Warriors dynasty is close to passing them in key playoff statistics.

The Warriors' trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green achieved their 20th win in the NBA Finals as a trio — passing the Spurs' "Big 3" for the most since the days of Bill Russell.

Any NBA organization should admire the longevity of the Spurs and Warriors dynasties. It's incredibly rare for a trio of star teammates to stick together for so long. It takes a certain level of unselfishness and sacrifice to make it happen.

The most important statistic of all is championships. If the Warriors, who currently are up 3-2 on the Boston Celtics, can hang on to win this year's NBA Finals, they will tie San Antonio's "Big 3" in titles. The Spurs won four with their star trio.

It certainly didn't hurt the Warriors to have a former MVP, Kevin Durant, join their 73-win team to help fend off LeBron James for two of those championships. However, Golden State also had to deal with Thompson suffering consecutive season-ending injuries.

The Warriors do not appear to be slowing down with Stephen Curry playing at an elite level. Receiving substantial complementary contributions from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole has gone a long way. Golden State had made recent draft picks that will likely turn into helpful contributors sooner rather than later.

